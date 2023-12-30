PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (Gray News) – Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle ended his show early on Wednesday night in Florida after he spotted an audience member breaking his no-phone rule.

Chappelle was performing at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the second of his five shows between Christmas and New Years.

According to the Miami Herald, Chappelle reportedly noticed a fan near the front rows with a phone out.

The newspaper reported that Chappelle was angry and scolded the fan before leaving the stage and ending his set early.

Many fans paid over $100 per ticket to see the show.

The venue’s website says select events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request” and that phones and other devices are placed into locked pouches that are not opened until the end of the show.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Varner III
Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI in south Charlotte
The crash blocked South Main Street.
Police respond to deadly crash in Salisbury
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
2 dead, 1 injured after Lancaster, SC crash, coroner says
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Police were called to a double homicide earlier this month in Mount Holly.
Sheriff: 17-year-old wanted in Mt. Holly double homicide arrested in NY

Latest News

Three hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte.
3 hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults
FILE: Police lights
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County
Saturdays with the City: Holiday waste pickup