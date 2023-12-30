CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for two suspects who led officers on a police chase that ended in Rowan County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol stated they were assisting CMPD in chasing a stolen truck.

Officials stated the chase ended in the 1800 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.

NC Highway Patrol states that one person is in custody.

