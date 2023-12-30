PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County

The North Carolina Highway Patrol stated they were assisting CMPD in chasing a stolen truck.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol stated they were assisting CMPD in chasing a stolen truck.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for two suspects who led officers on a police chase that ended in Rowan County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol stated they were assisting CMPD in chasing a stolen truck.

Officials stated the chase ended in the 1800 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.

NC Highway Patrol states that one person is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Varner III
Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI in south Charlotte
The crash blocked South Main Street.
Police respond to deadly crash in Salisbury
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
2 dead, 1 injured after Lancaster, SC crash, coroner says
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Police were called to a double homicide earlier this month in Mount Holly.
Sheriff: 17-year-old wanted in Mt. Holly double homicide arrested in NY

Latest News

Saturdays with the City: Holiday waste pickup
The North Carolina Highway Patrol stated they were assisting CMPD in chasing a stolen truck.
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County
One hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting.
Medic: One person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mallard Ridge Drive.
Medic: One person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting