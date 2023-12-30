3 hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people suffered injuries in a vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning, according to Medic.

Officials state that two people were trapped inside the vehicle and the Charlotte Fire Department freed them in 15 minutes.

The vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Independence Blvd. and E W.T. Harris Blvd.

Medic stated that one person is in life-threatening condition, another is in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

