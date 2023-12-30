PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

3 hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte

Two people were trapped inside of the vehicle before Charlotte Fire could free them.
Three hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte.
Three hospitalized after vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte.(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people suffered injuries in a vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning, according to Medic.

Officials state that two people were trapped inside the vehicle and the Charlotte Fire Department freed them in 15 minutes.

The vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Independence Blvd. and E W.T. Harris Blvd.

Medic stated that one person is in life-threatening condition, another is in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Varner III
Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI in south Charlotte
The crash blocked South Main Street.
Police respond to deadly crash in Salisbury
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
2 dead, 1 injured after Lancaster, SC crash, coroner says
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Police were called to a double homicide earlier this month in Mount Holly.
Sheriff: 17-year-old wanted in Mt. Holly double homicide arrested in NY

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County
Saturdays with the City: Holiday waste pickup
The North Carolina Highway Patrol stated they were assisting CMPD in chasing a stolen truck.
CMPD searching for 2 suspects after police chase ends in Rowan County
One hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting.
Medic: One person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mallard Ridge Drive.
Medic: One person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting