'Very unusual': Local softball coach woke up Christmas morning to her car stolen

Her car had been stolen right off their driveway along Waterwheel Street.
Brittany Jackson coaches the 14U Punishers, and was holding thousands of dollars worth of team...
Brittany Jackson coaches the 14U Punishers, and was holding thousands of dollars worth of team equipment in her car when it was stolen early Christmas morning from her driveway on Waterwheel Street in Concord.(Brittany Jackson)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A local softball coach had a horrible wake-up call on Christmas morning.

Brittany Jackson said her husband discovered her car had been stolen right off their driveway along Waterwheel Street.

“Walked out to realize; pretty much what you see here [an empty driveway],” Jackson said.

As if having your car stolen on Christmas day isn’t bad enough, Jackson said she had thousands of dollars worth of softball equipment in the backseat.

“If the people who stole the car know anything about softball, they’d probably realize they hit a landmine,” Jackson said.

Jackson coaches the 14U Punishers, a Concord non-profit girls’ softball team. The team has winter workouts next week and will have to borrow other teams’ equipment to get their practices in.

Jackson says she has filed a police report but hasn’t received any updates on how close authorities are to finding her car.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything,” she said.

Nonetheless, she’s hopeful that her Honda Pilot and equipment can still be found but says the memory for her family this Christmas will never be forgotten.

“It just really took away from the joy of what Christmas morning was supposed to be,” Jackson said.

