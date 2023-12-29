PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: 17-year-old wanted in Mt. Holly double homicide arrested in NY

The fugitive was taken into custody without incident, deputies said
The arrest was made in Union, N.Y.
The arrest was made in Union, N.Y.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen wanted in connection with a double homicide in Mount Holly earlier this month has been arrested in a New York town, local authorities said.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies in the town of Union, N.Y. apprehended the 17-year-old boy after acting on information received from the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

The fugitive was taken into custody without incident, deputies said. His name and specific charges were not listed.

Earlier in December, WBTV was at a memorial service for two 19-year-olds found shot to death in a car.

“We’ve got to start looking out for each other. We’ve got to stop this senseless violence.”

Family and friends struggle during vigil for two fatally shot in Mt. Holly

The victims were identified by police as Jayden Dae’Shun Munson, 19, and Jaylan Marray Jackson, 19, both of Concord.

