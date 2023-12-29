Sheriff: 17-year-old wanted in Mt. Holly double homicide arrested in NY

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen wanted in connection with a double homicide in Mount Holly earlier this month has been arrested in a New York town, local authorities said.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies in the town of Union, N.Y. apprehended the 17-year-old boy after acting on information received from the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

The fugitive was taken into custody without incident, deputies said. His name and specific charges were not listed.

Earlier in December, WBTV was at a memorial service for two 19-year-olds found shot to death in a car.

“We’ve got to start looking out for each other. We’ve got to stop this senseless violence.”

The victims were identified by police as Jayden Dae’Shun Munson, 19, and Jaylan Marray Jackson, 19, both of Concord.

