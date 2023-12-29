PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Report: Hundreds of dollars worth of food stolen after Gastonia church broken into

A window was busted and food was stolen from Faith, Hope and Love Church on Wednesday.
Faith, Hope and Love Church in Gastonia had an estimated $200 in food products stolen.
Faith, Hope and Love Church in Gastonia had an estimated $200 in food products stolen.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A church was damaged after thieves broke in and stole food from a Gaston County church earlier this week, a police report revealed.

According to the report taken by the Gastonia Police Department, an estimated $200 in food was taken from Faith, Hope and Love Church on North Oakland Street.

The crime happened sometime during the morning on Dec. 27.

The police report stated that the thieves broke a window, causing an estimated $400 in damage.

When the report was filed shortly before 9 a.m. that same day, the suspect was not yet known.

