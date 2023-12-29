PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI

According to jail records, professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night for driving while impaired in Mecklenburg County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to jail records, professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night for driving while impaired in South Charlotte.

Court documents show Varner was driving on Providence Road “while subject to an impairing substance.”

Varner was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. His bond is set at $500.

Varner is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2024.

