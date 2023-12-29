Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to jail records, professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night for driving while impaired in South Charlotte.

Court documents show Varner was driving on Providence Road “while subject to an impairing substance.”

Varner was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. His bond is set at $500.

Varner is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2024.

