Police respond to deadly crash in Salisbury

It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen for traffic.
Police responded to the crash Friday morning.
Police responded to the crash Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a deadly crash that has blocked a Salisbury road.

The fatal crash happened on South Main Street sometime before 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

All lanes are blocked and officers are asking any motorists traveling in the area to find an alternate route.

It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen for traffic. No other information was available.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

