NTSB releases preliminary report after Myrtle Beach pilot school plane crashed on N.C. interstate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday on what happened before a plane from Myrtle Beach crashed landed on an interstate in North Carolina.

The report shows a flight instructor and private pilot were doing a cross-country flight at night on Thursday, Dec. 14 when they felt a “shudder” followed by a loss of engine power.

Along with the loss of engine power, there was also a loss of oil pressure and dual engine control unit failure, according to the NTSB.

The flight instructor then took control of the single-engine Diamond DA-40, according to the report, and restarted the engine.

“The engine restarted momentarily but again lost power shortly after,” the report states. “The flight instructor was able to restart the engine again, but the cockpit began to fill with smoke before the engine lost power a final time.”

The NTSB said the flight instructor made a forced landing on I-26 in Asheville, but before landing, the plane hit a power line. When the plane hit the ground it caught fire.

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC (Bryce Williams)

The flight instructor sustained minor injuries and the private pilot was seriously hurt. Both are expected to recover.

The plane was taken to a facility where it was being examined. The NTSB report states that when the plane was recovered, a connected rod was seen separated from the engine.

The plane was operated by LIFT Academy, which has a pilot training school in Myrtle Beach.

FlightAware shows that on the day of the crash, the small plane left the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday afternoon before landing in Knoxville. It later took off from Knoxville and headed back to Myrtle Beach but crashed in Asheville.

