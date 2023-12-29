Notre Dame, Oregon State to face off in Sun Bowl on WBTV

EL PASO, Texas (WBTV) - Two top-20 college football teams are gearing up for a battle in the Lone Star State on Friday afternoon.

The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers will take on the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. on CBS/WBTV.

Ahead of the game, WBTV’s Jorge Andres and Cam Gaskins are breaking down what to watch for.

Notably, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, who was born in Charlotte and spent part of his high school career at Davidson Day School, is sitting out for his team’s bowl game.

Hartman will head to the NFL in 2024 following his lone season with the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest, where he became the ACC’s all-time passing touchdowns leader.

Oregon State will also be without its star quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei after he opted to enter the transfer portal earlier this month. Florida State is among the favorites to land the former Clemson starter.

Notre Dame enters the game as 6.5-point favorites.

With Sun Bowl coverage set to begin at 2, WBTV News will not air on Friday until 6 p.m. On Your Side Tonight and the 11 p.m. newscasts are scheduled to run as normal.

