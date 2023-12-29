PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Notre Dame, Oregon State to face off in Sun Bowl on WBTV

The ranked opponents will match up without either of their star quarterbacks.
The Fighting Irish and Beavers will match up in a battle of ranked teams.
The Fighting Irish and Beavers will match up in a battle of ranked teams.(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (WBTV) - Two top-20 college football teams are gearing up for a battle in the Lone Star State on Friday afternoon.

The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers will take on the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. on CBS/WBTV.

Ahead of the game, WBTV’s Jorge Andres and Cam Gaskins are breaking down what to watch for.

Notably, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, who was born in Charlotte and spent part of his high school career at Davidson Day School, is sitting out for his team’s bowl game.

Hartman will head to the NFL in 2024 following his lone season with the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest, where he became the ACC’s all-time passing touchdowns leader.

Oregon State will also be without its star quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei after he opted to enter the transfer portal earlier this month. Florida State is among the favorites to land the former Clemson starter.

Notre Dame enters the game as 6.5-point favorites.

With Sun Bowl coverage set to begin at 2, WBTV News will not air on Friday until 6 p.m. On Your Side Tonight and the 11 p.m. newscasts are scheduled to run as normal.

Related: Panthers legend Julius Peppers named finalist for Pro Football HOF

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.
Human skull found in Lincoln County woods near Dollar General, sheriff says
Circle K
Reports: Car stolen from north Charlotte Circle K with 5-year-old girl inside
Two men were arrested in Monroe on Wednesday after they allegedly smashed car windows and...
Police: 2 men arrested after car break-ins, leading officers on chase in Union County
The crash has closed lanes until roughly 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
I-77 South closes after multi-vehicle crash in Huntersville

Latest News

North Tryon Street is closed after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole on Friday morning.
Busy northeast Charlotte road closed after crash takes down power lines
Uptown Charlotte New Year's Eve celebration
Community invited to annual CLT NYE celebration in Uptown
CATS made modifications to its bus schedule last month.
CATS offering free bus, light rail rides for New Year’s celebrations
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Beds For Kids: Fighting furniture poverty