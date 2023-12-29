PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making cream of fennel soup with 300 East before Free Soup Day

Free Range Brewing is once again hosting its Free Soup Day on New Year’s Day.
One of the chefs taking part in Free Soup Day is Ashley Boyd from 300 East.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What better way to ring in 2024 than with free soup and pastries?

Free Range Brewing is once again hosting its Free Soup Day on New Year’s Day.

It begins at 11 a.m. at the brewery, located at 2320 N. Davidson St., in Charlotte, and goes until they sell out.

Sarah Alexander is the co-owner of Free Range Brewing. She dropped by the tell us more about the Jan. 1 event.

One of the chefs taking part in Free Soup Day is Ashley Boyd from 300 East. She also joined us to make their cream of fennel and celery soup with pancetta.

You may also like: Cookin’ duck with chefs from uptown’s Coquette

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.
Human skull found in Lincoln County woods near Dollar General, sheriff says
Circle K
Reports: Car stolen from north Charlotte Circle K with 5-year-old girl inside
Two men were arrested in Monroe on Wednesday after they allegedly smashed car windows and...
Police: 2 men arrested after car break-ins, leading officers on chase in Union County
The crash has closed lanes until roughly 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
I-77 South closes after multi-vehicle crash in Huntersville

Latest News

One of the chefs taking part in Free Soup Day is Ashley Boyd from 300 East.
Making cream of fennel soup with 300 East before Free Soup Day
Uptown's Coquette.
Cookin’ duck with chefs from uptown’s Coquette
Coquette is located on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, a central and accessible location.
Cookin’ duck with chefs from uptown’s Coquette
Chef Lisa Brooks with Heart and Soul Personal Chef Service joined us in the QC Kitchen for...
Making classic chicken pot pie with Heart and Soul