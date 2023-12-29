Making cream of fennel soup with 300 East before Free Soup Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What better way to ring in 2024 than with free soup and pastries?

Free Range Brewing is once again hosting its Free Soup Day on New Year’s Day.

It begins at 11 a.m. at the brewery, located at 2320 N. Davidson St., in Charlotte, and goes until they sell out.

Sarah Alexander is the co-owner of Free Range Brewing. She dropped by the tell us more about the Jan. 1 event.

One of the chefs taking part in Free Soup Day is Ashley Boyd from 300 East. She also joined us to make their cream of fennel and celery soup with pancetta.

