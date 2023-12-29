PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

High school student becomes pilot at just 17 years old

High school senior Thomas Reid is already busy perfecting his flying skills. (Source: WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska high school student already has his future planned out.

At 17, most kids are busy perfecting their driving skills, but Burke High School senior Thomas Reid has his private pilot license.

“I first started getting interested in aviation in middle school,” Reid said.

When it was time for high school, he says it was an easy choice.

“When Burke had an aviation program, it just kind of made sense,” Reid said.

Burke’s Air and Space Academy is in partnership with UNO’s Aviation Institute, allowing interested students to earn college credits.

Patrick Ryan is the flight instructor at Burke High School.

“Students have the potential to go to an airline job or the flyer of their choice,” he said.

Students like Reid gain hands-on experience in the program and learn to fly in the school’s flight simulator.

“It’s addicting. I just kept wanting to come back to do more,” Reid said. “I’d always try to get my work done early.”

The simulator, which is the same one used by UNO aviation students, can also be used to log a few hours for students seeking to earn their private pilot’s license.

Reid’s hard work with more than 55 flight hours paid off.

In October, he passed his test, getting his private pilot license.

“It really didn’t hit me until I had a real passenger in the seat,” Reid said.

And his first passenger after passing was his dad.

“Just to be able to take him up after he supported me through the whole way was really cool,” Reid said.

After college graduation, he plans to become a flight instructor until he has enough flight hours to be hired by a regional airline.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.
Human skull found in Lincoln County woods near Dollar General, sheriff says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
The shooting happened on Merlane Drive on Wednesday morning.
Police: Teens killed in northeast Charlotte shooting identified
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
Woman arrested in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte

Latest News

Brittany Jackson coaches the 14U Punishers, and was holding thousands of dollars worth of team...
‘Very unusual’: Local softball coach woke up Christmas morning to her car stolen
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
As the Israel-Palestine conflict continues, a new report says pro-Palestinian views on...
Pro-Palestinian opinions more likely to be censored on Facebook, report finds
This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's...
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1