Community invited to annual CLT NYE celebration in Uptown

The free event will feature a dance party, live band and DJ, fireworks and more.
The free event will feature a dance party, live band and DJ, fireworks and more.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New Year’s Weekend is here, with millions across the country ready to ring in the new year with loved ones.

Many will choose to do that in the streets of uptown Charlotte at the annual CLT NYE event outside the Levine Avenue of the Arts.

The celebration is free and offers a wide variety of activities that people can take advantage of.

The party kicks off at 8 p.m. with a free dance party and DJ at the Levine Avenue of the Arts. Then at 10 o’clock, the band Mo’Money will keep things going with live music. Finally, at midnight, the countdown to 2024 will end with the lighting of the Queen City crown and a fireworks show.

No tickets or RSVPS are needed and people of all ages are invited.

Organizers with Charlotte Center City Partners said lots of planning went into the event to ensure people have fun and stay safe.

”This is a safe event,” Molly Kenny said. “We have a great relationship with CMPD, but like you would in any other neighborhood or downtown, we want to make sure you walk in well-lit areas, use the buddy system and be aware of your surroundings.”

Those planning to attend can take advantage of the free public transportation being offered by CATS. From 5 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday, city bus and light rail rides will be free of charge.

Convenient light rail stops are on Brooklyn Village Station and 3rd Street. The closest bus stop to the Uptown celebration is on Tryon Street. Parking decks will also be open and available.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

