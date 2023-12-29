CMPD: Teens charged after leading police on chase in stolen car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Five teens are facing dozens of charges after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 485, according to the department.

The five teens, between the ages of 14 and 16, had accounted for at least 84 charges in Charlotte before the latest arrest on Thursday, CMPD officials said.

Detectives said they were looking for one of the teens on Thursday who was driving a stolen Dodge Charger thought to be involved in a shooting.

Officers eventually found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, according to the CMPD.

Law enforcement chased the Charger onto I-485 before the five teens jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods near Back Creek Church Road in the University City area, officials said.

All five were eventually taken into custody. The vehicle and a stolen firearm were also seized, according to police.

Several of the teens were linked to numerous vehicle break-ins and three of the five received secure custody orders, CMPD said.

According to police, the teens face 29 new combined charges that include:

Careless/reckless driving

Driving without an operator’s license

Felony flee to elude

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle

THREAD: Outstanding work by detectives and officers across four divisions who collaborated to arrest five serial juvenile offenders wanted on numerous charges. These five suspects, ages 14-16 have accounted for at least 84 charges in Charlotte before this latest arrest. pic.twitter.com/yq7qCiscmA — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 29, 2023

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.