CMPD: Man dies after Charlotte shooting, charges upgraded for suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has died from injuries sustained in an October shooting in east Charlotte, and a suspect is now charged with his murder, police said.

Police were called to North Sharon Amity Road for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury on Oct. 19, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and EMS transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were notified on Dec. 28 that the victim, 20-year-old Donyelle Hill, died from his injuries.

The suspected assailant, 31-year-old Terry Lowery, was initially arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the CMPD.

Records show he was released on bond following the initial arrest.

On Dec. 28, Lowery was arrested again and charged with Hill’s murder, according to police.

