Chilly weather returns for New Year’s weekend

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out in the lower 50s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be a chilly one, with mostly dry weather and a cold New Year’s Eve forecast.

Friday is starting off with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Charlotte area. Highs will only reach the upper 40s under a mix of sunshine and clouds. An isolated shower is possible in some areas.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday will be similar, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s around midnight.

Next week will start off cloudy with a chance for some spotty showers and highs in the lower 50s. Better rain chances will move in around Thursday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

