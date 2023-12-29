CATS offering free bus, light rail rides for New Year’s celebrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For those heading out to celebrate the new year in Charlotte this weekend, there is a program in place to make sure everyone gets home safe, free of charge.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is partnering with Miller Lite to ensure that riders can get on a city bus or light rail for free from 5 a.m. on Sunday through 2 a.m. on Monday.

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to Uptown to ring in 2024, and data explains why the transit program is necessary.

According to SafeAuto.com, compared to an average night on the weekend, there are 71% more crashes with drugs or alcohol as contributing factors between Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. Additionally, the National Safety Council estimates that 375 people may die on U.S. roads this holiday weekend.

The ride-home program being offered in Charlotte is called the Miller Lite Free Rides Program, which launched in cities in 1988. Last year, roughly 170,000 people across the country took advantage of the complimentary rides. This is the first year it is coming to the Queen City.

For those wishing to take advantage of the rides, officials encourage riders to download the CATS Pass App or go to their website to review routes ahead of time.

