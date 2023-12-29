PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy northeast Charlotte road closed after crash takes down power lines

The crash happened at the intersection of North Tryon Street and 28th Street.
North Tryon Street is closed after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole on Friday morning.
North Tryon Street is closed after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole on Friday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy northeast Charlotte road is closed after a crash downed power lines on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Tryon Street and 28th Street just before 7 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a blue pickup truck that appeared to have been involved in the crash. Power lines were also down in the roadway, with one pole snapped in half.

Police said traffic is being diverted onto 28th Street, but officers are asking drivers to take alternate routes through the area.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) expects the road to reopen around noon.

Medic said they were not called to the scene.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

