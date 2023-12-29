PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 dead, 1 injured after Lancaster, SC crash, coroner says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people were killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Lancaster, the coroner said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pageland Highway and Roy Carnes Road, according to information from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Three people were inside an Infinity Sedan at the time of the collision. One person, 22-year-old Ty’Kezius Benson, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

A second man, identified as 21-year-old Dareon Steward, also of Lancaster, was taken to MUSC-Lancaster and died from his injuries shortly after arrival, according to the coroner.

A third man was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown, officials said.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

