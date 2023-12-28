‘Very thankful’: First responders, technology save local family from deadly poison

OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is thanking first responders for saving their lives after a deadly poison filled their Stanly County home earlier this month.

While sound asleep, Curtis and Anita Barbee were unaware a silent killer was creeping in on them. They’d been relying on a gas fireplace to heat their house after power went out during a storm, but that let in carbon monoxide.

Thankfully, one critical piece of technology alerted officials there was danger.

”It wasn’t until... well, you know, the carbon monoxide detector was going off,” Curtis said. “Believe me, you didn’t sleep through that.”

The odorless gas continued to fill the rooms while emergency signals from their home security system woke them up.

CPI Security got the alarm and called firefighters from the West Stanly Fire Department.

”When I couldn’t get in contact with you guys, I had to instantly dispatch the fire department,” said Kaysen Malcom with CPI Security. “I’m thankful that you guys were on it.”

When firefighters arrived, they found dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide.

”I just thought it was probably a glitch. And because the power was off and coming back on,” Curtis said. “But as soon as the fire department said ‘no buddy, you got a problem.’ And so we were very blessed for the unit and these gentlemen that notified us.”

On Thursday, the Barbee family reunited with everyone who helped get them to safety.

“We were fortunate because not only Anita and I, but we had my 92-year-old mother there,” Curtis said.

First responders hope people will see this situation as a warning.

“What might seem to them as just a routine alarm or emergency can turn into something very serious,” said West Stanly Fire Department’s deputy chief Jason Almond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.