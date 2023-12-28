PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Train catches fire, blocks Main St. in Fort Mill, SC

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a train on fire that is blocking Main Street in the town of Fort Mill.

An employee at a nearby business said the train is blocking the road and the back end of it is on fire.

The employee added there are multiple fire trucks on the scene, including crews from Indian Land Fire.

Viewer-submitted photos show the train sitting on the tracks, with heavy smoke coming from the back.

According to York County EMS, multiple units are on scene and no injuries are being reported at this time.

The fire appears to involve one of the cars, according to first responders.

