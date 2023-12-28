Sheriff: Dollar General customer finds human skull in Lincoln County woods

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after a Dollar General customer found a human skull in the woods of Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road in the northeastern portion of the county.

Deputies say they received the report from an employee of a Dollar General location along the roadway. That employee stated one of his customers believed he saw a human skull while walking through the wooded area.

Detectives were dispatched after the report, and they located other skeletal remains of the individual nearby.

TRAFFIC: Pedestrian ran over, killed by car in east Charlotte hit-and-run on Christmas, CMPD says

Those remains were sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and identity of the person.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.