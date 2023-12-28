PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Dollar General customer finds human skull in Lincoln County woods

The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.(Pexels)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after a Dollar General customer found a human skull in the woods of Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road in the northeastern portion of the county.

Deputies say they received the report from an employee of a Dollar General location along the roadway. That employee stated one of his customers believed he saw a human skull while walking through the wooded area.

Detectives were dispatched after the report, and they located other skeletal remains of the individual nearby.

TRAFFIC: Pedestrian ran over, killed by car in east Charlotte hit-and-run on Christmas, CMPD says

Those remains were sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and identity of the person.

