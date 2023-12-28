Reports: Car stolen from north Charlotte Circle K with 5-year-old girl inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car was stolen from a Circle K parking lot while a 5-year-old girl was inside it on Wednesday in north Charlotte, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police incident report.

The situation happened at the gas station along Sunset Road near Interstate 77.

Police reports stated a Dodge Challenger was stolen from the gas station, and, at the time of the vehicle theft, the victim’s daughter was also inside the car.

Officers say they found the Challenger a short distance away with the 5-year-old still inside; however, the victim’s firearm was reportedly stolen from the car.

Police have not mentioned a possible suspect or released any further information.

