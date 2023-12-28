PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Reports: Car stolen from north Charlotte Circle K with 5-year-old girl inside

The situation happened at the gas station along Sunset Road.
Circle K
The situation happened at the gas station along Sunset Road.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car was stolen from a Circle K parking lot while a 5-year-old girl was inside it on Wednesday in north Charlotte, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police incident report.

The situation happened at the gas station along Sunset Road near Interstate 77.

Police reports stated a Dodge Challenger was stolen from the gas station, and, at the time of the vehicle theft, the victim’s daughter was also inside the car.

Officers say they found the Challenger a short distance away with the 5-year-old still inside; however, the victim’s firearm was reportedly stolen from the car.

CRIME: 2 men arrested after car break-ins, leading officers on chase in Union County, police say

Police have not mentioned a possible suspect or released any further information.

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.
Human skull found in Lincoln County woods near Dollar General, sheriff says
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
Woman arrested in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte
The fire was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.
1 dies in fire at Cleveland County home, officials say
Cedric Watts.
CMPD: Missing 36-year-old man found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

Gregory Coleman was arrested on Thursday.
Police: Man charged in deadly in Lancaster, SC shooting; victim identified
The crash has closed lanes until roughly 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
I-77 South closes after multi-vehicle crash in Huntersville
Long Talon Way deadly shooting Charlotte
CMPD: Teen identified as victim in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater