Police: Man charged in deadly in Lancaster, SC shooting; victim identified

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. off Willow Lake Road.
Gregory Coleman was arrested on Thursday.
Gregory Coleman was arrested on Thursday.(Source: Lancaster Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a Wednesday shooting in Lancaster, S.C., according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Officials state that officers responded to Willow Lake Road around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lancaster EMS transported him to MUSC Lancaster for treatment but he later died from his injuries, police said. He was identified as Troy Moore, 42, of Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said they identified Gregory Scott Coleman, 52, of Lancaster, as the suspect in Moore’s killing.

Detectives obtained warrants on Thursday and charged Coleman with murder, according to police. He is being held without bond at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

