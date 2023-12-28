PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 2 men arrested after car break-ins, leading officers on chase in Union County

The Monroe Police Department said the men broke into vehicles at businesses along West Roosevelt Boulevard.
Two men were arrested in Monroe on Wednesday after they allegedly smashed car windows and...
Two men were arrested in Monroe on Wednesday after they allegedly smashed car windows and stole items from them.(Monroe Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested in Union County after reports that they were smashing windows and stealing valuables from vehicles on Wednesday.

The alleged car break-ins happened at businesses along West Roosevelt Boulevard, the Monroe Police Department said.

After receiving reports of the crimes, officers spotted a black car matching the description of the suspects at the Food Lion across from the Monroe Crossing Mall.

Police said they tried to stop the car, but the driver sped away on Secrest Shortcut Road, leading officers on a chase before crashing into a wooden fence.

Following the crash, police said the two suspects, 40-year-olds Dareicho Cunningham and Nathaniel Gary, got out of the car and ran away but were caught shortly after.

Officers said that during the chase, the men threw stolen property out of their vehicle. They were able to recover the items and found more, along with drugs, inside their wrecked car. A gun, cash, gift cards and several designer bags were amongst the stolen items.

Police said the stolen property has linked Cunningham and Gary to several similar crimes that have happened throughout the Charlotte region and into South Carolina.

Cunningham is facing the following charges:

  • Felony theft from motor vehicle
  • Felony larceny of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct
  • Felony speeding to elude arrest
  • Reckless driving to endanger
  • Speeding and improper passing

Gary is facing the following charges:

  • Felony theft from motor vehicle
  • Felony larceny of a firearm
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct

Jail records show that both men are being held under a $200,000 bond.

