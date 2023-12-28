PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 1 male dead in Lancaster, SC shooting

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. off Willow Lake Road.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One male is dead after a shooting in Lancaster, South Carolina, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Officials state that officers responded to the 100 block of Willow Lake Road around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

When officers arrived on scene they found the male victim lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lancaster EMS transported him to MUSC Lancaster for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Officials state that officers are speaking to a person of interest.

The shooting is under investigation by Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3313, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283- 1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

You can submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices.

Crime tips may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

