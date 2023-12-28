PHOTOS: Vehicle drives through the front of Mecklenburg Co. eye doctor’s office

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - An eye doctor’s office in northern Mecklenburg County was damaged after a driver crashed through the front entrance on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Tradewinds Eye Care on Jetton Street in the Davidson Commons shopping area.

The Davidson Police Department said the driver of the car was in a parking space when they drove forward, jumped the curb and crashed through the front of the business. The car came to a stop again a customer service desk.

Glass littered the sidewalk outside of the office and crime scene tape was put up as crews cleaned up and began repairing the mess.

Officers said two people inside the eye doctor’s office sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police said an investigation into the case remains ongoing.

