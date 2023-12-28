PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

PHOTOS: Vehicle drives through the front of Mecklenburg Co. eye doctor’s office

Police said a car was parked before driving forward into Tradewinds Eye Care in Davidson.
Police said a driver was parked before driving forward into Tradewinds Eye Care on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - An eye doctor’s office in northern Mecklenburg County was damaged after a driver crashed through the front entrance on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Tradewinds Eye Care on Jetton Street in the Davidson Commons shopping area.

The Davidson Police Department said the driver of the car was in a parking space when they drove forward, jumped the curb and crashed through the front of the business. The car came to a stop again a customer service desk.

Glass littered the sidewalk outside of the office and crime scene tape was put up as crews cleaned up and began repairing the mess.

Officers said two people inside the eye doctor’s office sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police said an investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Related: ‘I’m excited’: Town of Davidson testing app designed to make parking easier

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.
Human skull found in Lincoln County woods near Dollar General, sheriff says
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
Woman arrested in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte
The fire was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.
1 dies in fire at Cleveland County home, officials say
Cedric Watts.
CMPD: Missing 36-year-old man found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

Car crashes into Tradewinds Eye Care
PHOTOS: Vehicle drives through the front of Mecklenburg Co. eye doctor’s office
Two men were arrested in Monroe on Wednesday after they allegedly smashed car windows and...
Police: 2 men arrested after car break-ins, leading officers on chase in Union County
Two men were arrested in Monroe on Wednesday after they allegedly smashed car windows and...
Police: 2 men arrested after car break-ins, leading officers on chase in Union County
Between 2022 and 2023, the Charlotte field office saw a 20% increase in reports of sextortion.
FBI warns sextortion attempts likely to increase during holiday break