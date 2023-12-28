Panthers legend Julius Peppers named finalist for Pro Football HOF

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers legend defensive end Julius Peppers has been named one of 15 finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel is in his first year of eligibility for the HOF and was among the 15 finalist announced on Wednesday night for the Class of 2024.

One of the 100 Greatest @ChicagoBears of all-time and the @Panthers Ring of Honor.



Julius Peppers is a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/6lFDp9Ve9g — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2023

Peppers finished his career fourth all-time on the sack list with 159.5 behind Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Kevin Greene.

The six-time All-Pro is the only player in NFL history with at least 100 sacks and 10 interceptions and he ranks second all-time in forced fumbles with 52.

Peppers is one of 29 players and coaches to be named to two All-Decades teams 2000s and 2010s.

Antonio Gates and Peppers are the only two first-year eligible nominees.

Below is a list of the 15 finalists:

Cornerback Eric Allen

Defensive end Jared Allen

Offensive tackle Willie Anderson

Guard Jahri Evans

Defensive end Dwight Freeney

Tight end Antonio Gates

Safety Rodney Harrison

Receiver/returner Devin Hester

Wide receiver Torry Holt

Wide receiver Andre Johnson

Defensive end Julius Peppers

Running back Fred Taylor

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne

Linebacker Patrick Willis

Safety Darren Woodson

