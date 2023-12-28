PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Panthers legend Julius Peppers named finalist for Pro Football HOF

The former North Carolina Tar Heel is in his first year of eligibility for the HOF and was among the 15 finalist announced
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) reacts to a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) reacts to a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)(Mike McCarn | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers legend defensive end Julius Peppers has been named one of 15 finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel is in his first year of eligibility for the HOF and was among the 15 finalist announced on Wednesday night for the Class of 2024.

Peppers finished his career fourth all-time on the sack list with 159.5 behind Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Kevin Greene.

The six-time All-Pro is the only player in NFL history with at least 100 sacks and 10 interceptions and he ranks second all-time in forced fumbles with 52.

Peppers is one of 29 players and coaches to be named to two All-Decades teams 2000s and 2010s.

Antonio Gates and Peppers are the only two first-year eligible nominees.

Below is a list of the 15 finalists:

  • Cornerback Eric Allen
  • Defensive end Jared Allen
  • Offensive tackle Willie Anderson
  • Guard Jahri Evans
  • Defensive end Dwight Freeney
  • Tight end Antonio Gates
  • Safety Rodney Harrison
  • Receiver/returner Devin Hester
  • Wide receiver Torry Holt
  • Wide receiver Andre Johnson
  • Defensive end Julius Peppers
  • Running back Fred Taylor
  • Wide receiver Reggie Wayne
  • Linebacker Patrick Willis
  • Safety Darren Woodson

