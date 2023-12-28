Online post sparks worry about readiness of Salisbury Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter’s union claimed the Salisbury Fire Department was so understaffed it couldn’t respond to some emergencies.

In a post Tuesday on social media, the union said, “The department has been running bare bones staffing and today there are not enough firefighters to work. Multiple emergencies called on Ladder 4 including a reported apartment fire, and it was unable to respond.”

Two days later, the fire department says that’s not entirely true and is firing back.

Thursday was training day for crews at Fire Station Four in Salisbury. It’s a time-consuming intensive job that takes countless hours to hone firefighters’ skills.

Firefighters are the vital links in the chain protecting the people they pledge to serve. But what happens if there’s a break in that chain?

“There’s isn’t a fire chief that wears shoes that I’m aware of that doesn’t need more firefighters,” Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell said.

What caused public concern is the post from the Salisbury Firefighters Union. It says ,“Ladder 4 went out of service due to understaffing.”

The post also claimed Ladder 4 could not respond to a fire at an apartment complex right around the corner from the station.

“It’s not unheard of. It doesn’t happen often, but unfortunately that day it did go out of service,” Parnell explained.

The reason, according to Parnell, is because two firefighters had to go home - one for illness and the other for a death in the family.

While those positions were being filled by other crews, Salisbury went to Plan B, calling in mutual aid trucks from other stations to pick up the slack.

Even down a truck, the chief says firefighters rolled up to the apartment fire in less than two minutes.

“Our companies got there and responded within one minute and 58 seconds from dispatch,” Parnell said.

The fire chief said when the original post came out they did receive some phone calls from concerned citizens about the fire services readiness. The fire chief told those people they had absolutely nothing to worry about.

The department even produced an online video to help ease the concerns of people who live in Salisbury.

WBTV reached out to the union for a comment about the post. Members said the department is understaffed, including having only three firefighters instead of four per truck.

The union also want more training for individual firefighters to be able to handle more responsibilities as well as have more competitive pay. But in the end, the concern is about safety.

“The citizens were as safe on the 26th for those few hours as they were on the proceeding day or days after,” Parnell said.

The department, which is normally staffed at 86 positions, currently has four openings, but recruits are in place to hopefully fill in that gap.

