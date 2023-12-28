PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One more warm day ahead before colder temps move in this weekend

Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees from Thursday to Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last relatively warm day is in the forecast before colder temperatures make their return for New Year’s weekend.

Thursday is starting off with lows in the 40s and will be cloudy to begin before giving way to sunshine and highs in the 60s during the afternoon hours.

On Friday, cold air will move in, with highs only reaching about 50 degrees.

This weekend will feature similar temperatures with clear skies for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

