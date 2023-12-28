Making classic chicken pot pie with Heart and Soul

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you missed QC Morning on Wednesday, we talked about comfort food and we had you guys tell us on Facebook what your go-to comfort food is.

Then something was said that inspired this next segment.

You’ve got the dough, the gravy, the chicken, the veggies; it is a lot of work.

But we’re getting some help this morning to make a chicken pot pie.

Chef Lisa Brooks with Heart and Soul Personal Chef Service joined us in the QC Kitchen for this comfort food staple.

Here’s the recipe for a classic chicken pot pie.

Ingredients:

1 pkg refrigerated pie crust

1 pkg deep dish frozen pie crust

2 large chicken breasts

2 carrots, diced

1 onion diced

2 stalks of celery diced

4 T butter

4 T flour

1 T poultry seasoning

2 cups chicken stock

10 oz frozen mixed vegetables

Instructions:

Melt butter in a sauce pot over medium-high heat. Saute onions, carrots and celery until translucent

Add flour and stir. Cook 1 more minute

Add stock

Sauce should thicken as you stir. If too thick, add more stock. Add diced potatoes and mixed vegetables. Simmer until potatoes are cooked through (about 10 to 12 minutes). Add cooked, chopped chicken and poultry seasoning. Check for seasoning. Salt and pepper to taste

Divide the mixture between the two frozen pie crusts

Top each with a refrigerated pie crust. Crimp edges and cut slits in the top of the crust. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown, about 30 to 35 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.