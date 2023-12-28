PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door

Zackary Jones, 34.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing a long list of charges after deputies say a missing teen was found inside a hidden trap door at his home.

According to an arrest citation, Lincoln County deputies were called on Christmas to a home in the 1400 block of Robertstown Rd. for an altercation between the caller’s son, 34-year-old Zackary Jones, and his “girlfriend.”

When deputies got there, Jones told them the female subject wasn’t there.

As Jones took the deputies through the home, the citation says they could see drug paraphernalia with residue in plain view. That’s when they say Jones grabbed it and tried to dispose of it in a wood stove in his bedroom.

The deputies were able to restrain him and put him in the back of a cruiser. They then went back inside to look for the female.

The citation says deputies found her inside a trap door that was hidden under a rug in Jones’ bedroom.

The 16-year-old was reported missing in North Carolina earlier in December. She told the deputies that Jones had picked her up in North Carolina and brought her back to Kentucky.

The deputies say she appeared to be “very high” at the time. According to the citation, Jones admitted to doing drugs with the teen and having a sexual relationship with her.

Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal sex act, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and resisting arrest.

We’re told charges are also pending against Jones in connection with the situation in North Carolina. He could also be facing more charges in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

