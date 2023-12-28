I-77 lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash in Huntersville
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville has closed multiple lanes.
The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday on I-77 southbound near Stumptown Road, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Transportation officials said one express lane is blocked and the general-purpose lanes are blocked.
The lanes are expected to remain closed until 12:30 p.m.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
