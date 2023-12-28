Flight returns to Charlotte after takeoff due to ‘possible mechanical issue’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A possible mechanical issue forced a Punta Cana-bound flight to return to Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after takeoff, airline officials confirmed.

American Airlines flight 2681 took off from CLT Airport at 7:23 a.m. Thursday and landed back in Charlotte at 8:34 a.m., according to information from FlightAware.

Flight 2681 landed safely and without incident, according to information from American Airlines. The aircraft is being inspected by the airline’s maintenance team.

WBTV has followed up with American Airlines for more information about what led the plane to turn around.

