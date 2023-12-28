PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Enjoying the brew at Sorella Coffee

We’re checking out Sorella Coffee in downtown Monroe.
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a cup of coffee with grandma on the front porch or coffee dates with dad.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s nothing quite like enjoying a cup of coffee with grandma on the front porch or coffee dates with dad.

It’s those memories that led one woman to open a coffee shop.

Not only that, she opened it with her sister.

We’re checking out Sorella Coffee in downtown Monroe.

