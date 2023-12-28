Enjoying the brew at Sorella Coffee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s nothing quite like enjoying a cup of coffee with grandma on the front porch or coffee dates with dad.

It’s those memories that led one woman to open a coffee shop.

Not only that, she opened it with her sister.

We’re checking out Sorella Coffee in downtown Monroe.

You may also like: Tasting sweet treats with the historic Albemarle Sweet Shop

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.