Cookin’ duck with chefs from uptown’s Coquette

Coquette is located on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, a central and accessible location.
Coquette is located on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, a central and accessible location.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life is cookin’ duck with executive chef Cristian Medrano and sous chef Marvin Santofrom uptown’s Coquette.

Coquette is located on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, a central and accessible location.

Not Just for French Connoisseurs:

Coquette is not exclusive to French food enthusiasts. It’s designed for all Charlotteans, especially those who might not typically consider French cuisine their go-to. Come with an open mind, and be prepared for a culinary experience that breaks stereotypes.

Quaint French Homely Atmosphere:

Imagine stepping into a cozy French home where real, hearty food takes precedence. Coquette avoids gimmicks like foam or small portions, ensuring a genuine and satisfying dining experience. It’s a place where Julia Child herself would feel right at home.

Dress Code Flexibility:

Coquette embraces a versatile dress code—whether you prefer casual or stylish, feel free to express yourself. The focus is on creating an atmosphere where you can be comfortable while indulging in the rich and authentic flavors of French cuisine.

Coquette: More Than a Restaurant, It’s a Buvette!

Coquette operates as a buvette, meaning you’re welcome at any time of the day. Start your day with cafe and pastries in the morning, enjoy lunch with oysters and charcuterie in the afternoon, and unwind with cocktails and dinner in the evening. The doors are always open for a delightful experience.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

