CMPD: Teen identified as victim in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen was killed in a southwest Charlotte shooting on Wednesday morning that also injured another person.

The shooting happened on Long Talon Way, just off Steele Creek Road near the state line, around 2:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of shots being fired. Once at the scene, they found both people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Murahnee Johnson, according to the CMPD.

After further investigation, officers found that an occupied home was also shot into. Nobody inside was hurt.

Officers believe the shooting may have involved vehicles and said it happened in the street. They said the victim who was killed ran up to a house, where he died.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made. Officials have not yet released the names or ages of the victims.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

