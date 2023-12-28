PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Teen identified as victim in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

The deadly shooting happened on Long Talon Way early Wednesday morning.
Officers said the shooting happened on Long Talon Way and may have involved vehicles.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen was killed in a southwest Charlotte shooting on Wednesday morning that also injured another person.

The shooting happened on Long Talon Way, just off Steele Creek Road near the state line, around 2:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of shots being fired. Once at the scene, they found both people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Murahnee Johnson, according to the CMPD.

After further investigation, officers found that an occupied home was also shot into. Nobody inside was hurt.

Officers believe the shooting may have involved vehicles and said it happened in the street. They said the victim who was killed ran up to a house, where he died.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made. Officials have not yet released the names or ages of the victims.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: CMPD: Man shot, killed after car break-in confrontation at Charlotte hotel

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.
Human skull found in Lincoln County woods near Dollar General, sheriff says
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
Woman arrested in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte
The fire was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.
1 dies in fire at Cleveland County home, officials say
Cedric Watts.
CMPD: Missing 36-year-old man found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

The crash has closed lanes until roughly 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
I-77 lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash in Huntersville
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
CLT Airport
Flight returns to Charlotte after takeoff due to ‘possible mechanical issue’
Car crashes into Tradewinds Eye Care
PHOTOS: Vehicle drives through the front of Mecklenburg Co. eye doctor’s office