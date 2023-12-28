PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man charged with Dec. 3 murder of 64-year-old in east Charlotte

Police were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call when they found the victim.
Matthew Whitstyne has been charged with murder.
Matthew Whitstyne has been charged with murder.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has turned himself in following a deadly shooting earlier this month in east Charlotte.

Matthew Cornelius Whitstyne, 43, has been charged with murder after turning himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 26, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Whitstyne is accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Rickie Burris on Snow Lane in east Charlotte on Dec. 3.

Police were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call on Snow Lane when they found the victim with a gunshot wound, according to the CMPD.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to court records, Whitstyne had his first appearance Thursday where he received a public defender. He is being held on no bond.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

