Charlotte city council member speaks about recent car thefts at the airport




By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about a disturbing trend at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Tuesday, we reported several instances where cars were being stolen from one of the airport’s parking lots.

In most of those cases, high-end cars were stolen. Although it’s not clear how they’re getting away, we’re looking into the problem and to find out if anything, is being done.

So far, we have received police reports of nearly a dozen thefts within the past month.

Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera says this issue is being looked at closely.

“I can tell you that the airport and CMPD has been working around the clock. They have taken a number of steps to address this issue. They are increasing airport security, adding cameras. Improving lighting, and they are increasing patrols in parking lots,” shared Ajmera.

She also shared that detectives are actively trying to return the cars to their owners.

“CMPD’s detectives have been working around the clock, they have been able to recover one vehicle and they’re not going to stop,”

We have contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the airport to learn more about the safety improvements mentioned by Council member Ajmera. We have yet to hear back.

