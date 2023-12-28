PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skeletal remains were found around 1 p.m. off Lee Lawing Road.
Human skull found in Lincoln County woods near Dollar General, sheriff says
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
Woman arrested in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte
The fire was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.
1 dies in fire at Cleveland County home, officials say
Cedric Watts.
CMPD: Missing 36-year-old man found dead; no foul play suspected

Latest News

Crews are responding after a train caught fire Thursday afternoon in Fort Mill.
Train catches fire, blocks Main St. in Fort Mill, SC
WBTV
Train on fire in Fort Mill
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Following grisly, high-profile killings, the University of Idaho is demolishing the off-campus...
Idaho murder house demolished against family wishes