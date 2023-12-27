PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman arrested in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte

According to the jail records, she faces 249 charges, including felony conspiracy and breaking or entering a vehicle.
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman is now in custody after nearly 200 vehicles were broken into across Charlotte over several days earlier this month.

Last week, police identified Hannah Freeman, 19, as one of the people sought in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins, most of which happened in the Dilworth area.

Freeman was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, online records state.

Hannah Freeman was booked into jail on Dec. 26.
Hannah Freeman was booked into jail on Dec. 26.

According to the jail records, she faces 249 charges, including felony conspiracy and breaking or entering a vehicle.

Police had previously attempted to take Freeman into custody, but she sped away in a stolen vehicle, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A juvenile turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 19. According to the CMPD, the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is known to officers.

Detectives previously said they are working to identify the third suspect in this rash of car break-ins. It’s not immediately known if that person is still being sought.

