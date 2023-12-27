PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
I-77 North in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Barry Hertel
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Matthew Sean Rowley
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery

Latest News

Car Crash
CMPD: Pedestrian run over, killed by car in east Charlotte hit-and-run on Christmas
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave
Select lanes of Josh Birmingham Parkway are closed Wednesday night, airport officials said.
Lanes closed at CLT Airport entrance due to ‘traffic incident,’ officials say
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill