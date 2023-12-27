PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers

A posting on Zulily's website details what is happening to the business, which has gone into...
A posting on Zulily's website details what is happening to the business, which has gone into liquidation.(Source: Zulily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. online retailer Zulily is closing down, surprising customers and laying off hundreds of workers after efforts to salvage the business failed.

The Seattle-based company said in a notice on its website that it had tried to fill all pending orders and expected to manage that within the coming two weeks. Zulily said it was trying to ensure that orders that could not be filled were cancelled and refunded and offered a contact for customers who did not get their orders or refunds.

“This decision was not easy nor was it entered into lightly. However, given the challenging business environment in which Zulily operated, and the corresponding financial instability, Zulily decided to take immediate and swift action,” said the notice, signed by Ryan C. Baker, vice president at management consultant Douglas Wilson Companies, which is handling the receivership for the company.

Founded in 2010 by Darrell Cavens and Mark Vadon, Zulily made a splash with products catering to families with young children and staged a successful IPO on the Nasdaq in 2013. But it was taken private after it was acquired in 2015 for $2.4 billion by QVC parent company Qurate, formerly known as Liberty Interactive. Zulily’s CEO Terry Boyle left the company at the end of October as financial troubles mounted following its acquisition by private equity firm Regent from Qurate in May.

The company’s liquidation followed several rounds of layoffs as Zulily struggled to compete with Amazon.

Instead of declaring bankruptcy, Zulily is using an alternative for winding down the business known as an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, or ABC. The company has transferred all its assets and business in trust to Zulily ABC, LLC, to pay creditors out of proceeds from selling them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
I-77 North in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Barry Hertel
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river
Matthew Sean Rowley
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU

Latest News

Conner Harrell will make his first start for the Tar Heels on Wednesday evening when they play...
UNC to face West Virginia in Duke’s Mayo Bowl behind freshman QB
Police investigate a shooting at the Franklin Park Mall that sent two people to the hospital...
2 teens hurt in accidental mall shooting the day after Christmas, mayor says
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
Conner Harrell will make his first start for the Tar Heels on Wednesday evening when they play...
UNC to face West Virginia in Duke’s Mayo Bowl behind freshman QB
The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
A US delegation to meet with Mexican government for talks on the surge of migrants at border