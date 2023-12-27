UNC to face West Virginia in Duke’s Mayo Bowl behind freshman QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The University of North Carolina is set to take on West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday in the Queen City.

The Tar Heels and Mountaineers will square off at Bank of America Stadium in what will be the first career start for redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Harrell. The dual-threat player is taking over the position for the bowl game after Drake Maye opted not to play, instead choosing to prepare for the NFL draft.

UNC head coach Mack Brown had high praise for Harrell ahead of the postseason matchup.

“I love Conner. He was valedictorian of his high school, so he is brilliant,” Brown said. “He gets it. He is an unbelievable person and he’s a team guy. He is so supportive of Drake and Sam and all they meant to our program, so now it’s his turn and I am pulling hard for him.”

Harrell said being prepared for his opportunity has been key leading up to Wednesday’s game.

“I try to prepare as much as I can because I never know when my number is going to get called,” he said of his approach. “Just keeping that preparation and adding a little bit more to it.”

In four games this year, he completed four of six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 61-yard rushing score during a 59-7 win against Campbell on Nov. 4.

While the Mayo Bowl will be the first start for Harrell, his counterpart is wrapping up a big season for the Mountaineers. Garrett Greene, a junior from Tallahassee, has racked up 28 total touchdowns in 2023 and nearly 3,000 yards of total offense.

Aside from Maye, who will likely be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, wide receiver Tez Walker has also opted not to play in UNC’s bowl game. Both are Charlotte natives and were key facets in the Tar Heels’ offense this season.

West Virginia enters the matchup as 6.5-point favorites.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

