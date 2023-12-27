PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tommy Smothers of Smothers Brothers comedy duo dies

FILE - This Oct. 29, 2002 file photo shows The Smothers Brothers, Tom Smothers, left, and Dick...
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2002 file photo shows The Smothers Brothers, Tom Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the Mark Twain Prize for Humor Award ceremony honoring Bob Newhart.(Lawrence Jackson | AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tommy Smothers who, along with his brother Dick, formed a groundbreaking comedy duo that made people laugh for six decades, died Tuesday at age 86.

His family released a statement, which was shared by the National Comedy Center, about his death at home following cancer treatment.

His brother Dick Smothers said, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
I-77 North in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Barry Hertel
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river
Matthew Sean Rowley
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU

Latest News

The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
WBTV News at Noon
Police: 2 ‘young people’ killed in northeast Charlotte shooting
A Zulily logo is shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in New York. Zulily says it is closing...
US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week