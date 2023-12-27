Several car thefts reported at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport parking decks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Marie Marks said after returning from a trip a few weeks ago, she discovered her car was stolen from the hourly parking deck at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Marks said the incident happened some time while she was away from Dec. 13-17.

She said it is not clear how her 2023 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the parking deck, but that it was caught on camera. A Crime Mapping search revealed nearly a dozen car thefts were reported at the airport within the past month.

Marks claims the airport has done little to nothing to help her get her car back. She hopes that sharing her story will inform people and give them a choice to seek other travel options.

“I’m just very disappointed there was no communication about this to the public,” she said. “If we would’ve came in there and seen anything like that, we could’ve made arrangements for somebody to come get our car. We could’ve just made different plans. We can’t prevent everything from happening, but at least give us a choice.”

Many travelers were unaware of the crimes that had been taking place in the parking decks. Usman Zafar shared a safety precaution he takes when leaving his car in any parking deck.

“The first thing I think of when I get in the parking lot, when I’m leaving my car, is these tickets that I get to get into the parking lot,” he said. “I always keep them with me because if you leave them in the car, anyone can just use this to pay whatever the parking fee per hour is and get out with your car.”

Both the airport and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have been contacted for more information regarding the suspected car thefts.

