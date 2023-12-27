Rain to move out as colder temperatures are set to move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy couple days in the Carolinas, drier weather is finally on the way, but so are colder temperatures.

Wednesday started off wet again, with some light rain and patchy, dense fog. The rain will stop mid-morning, though, and highs will reach the middle 60s.

By the time the rain stops, well-over two inches will have fallen over the past few days.

Temperatures will start to cool off Thursday, as highs will only reach the upper 50s. However, sunshine will be back in the forecast. The rest of the week will be even cooler, with temperatures topping out around 50 degrees. Lows will be back around freezing.

The next best chance for rain will come early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.