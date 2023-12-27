PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain to move out as colder temperatures are set to move in

After Wednesday, temperatures will see a notable drop off over the next few days.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy couple days in the Carolinas, drier weather is finally on the way, but so are colder temperatures.

Wednesday started off wet again, with some light rain and patchy, dense fog. The rain will stop mid-morning, though, and highs will reach the middle 60s.

By the time the rain stops, well-over two inches will have fallen over the past few days.

Temperatures will start to cool off Thursday, as highs will only reach the upper 50s. However, sunshine will be back in the forecast. The rest of the week will be even cooler, with temperatures topping out around 50 degrees. Lows will be back around freezing.

The next best chance for rain will come early next week.

