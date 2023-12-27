PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 2 ‘young people’ killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened on Merlane Drive on Wednesday morning.
Officials have not yet released the names or exact ages of the two.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two young people have died after a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Evoke Apartments on Merlane Drive, just off of West Sugar Creek Road.

Police said both people died at the hospital. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to go through the holidays dealing with the loss of loved ones,” a CMPD representative said. “We’re keenly aware of the violence and how it affects the citizens and community of Charlotte.”

This comes hours after a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte that happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

