Police: 2 ‘young people’ killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two young people have died after a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Evoke Apartments on Merlane Drive, just off of West Sugar Creek Road.

Police said both people died at the hospital. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officials have not yet released the names or exact ages of the two.

Press conference just wrapped up with more information. Two young people confirmed deceased with gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/NE2TyfWrXC — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) December 27, 2023

“It’s heartbreaking to have to go through the holidays dealing with the loss of loved ones,” a CMPD representative said. “We’re keenly aware of the violence and how it affects the citizens and community of Charlotte.”

This comes hours after a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte that happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

