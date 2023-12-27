Police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was hurt in a southwest Charlotte shooting on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Long Talon Way, just off Steele Creek Road near the state line, around 2:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of shots being fired. Once at the scene, they found both people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, officers found that an occupied home was also shot into. Nobody inside was hurt.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

