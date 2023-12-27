PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: No injuries after house catches fire in west Charlotte

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. along Elon Street near Freedom Drive.
Officials say the home was under renovation, and the blaze was controlled in nine minutes.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No injuries were reported after a house caught fire in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened around 2:50 p.m. along Elon Street near Freedom Drive.

Officials say the home was under renovation, and the blaze was controlled in nine minutes.

The fire remains under investigation; no further information was released.

