Officials: No injuries after house catches fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No injuries were reported after a house caught fire in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened around 2:50 p.m. along Elon Street near Freedom Drive.

Officials say the home was under renovation, and the blaze was controlled in nine minutes.

The fire remains under investigation; no further information was released.

